Genshin Impact update 2.7 looks unlikely to launch before June 7

Genshin Impact update 2.7 seemingly won't be arriving before June 7 at the very earliest.

Earlier today, the Genshin Impact official Twitter account revealed the slate of events just below for the ongoing update 2.6, which is the current iteration of the action-RPG. Since the "Spices from the West" event doesn't conclude until June 7 next month, players are taking this to mean that the delayed 2.7 update also won't arrive until at least then.

"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>https://t.co/zSESipyG89#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YQ6LBm1nnNMay 5, 2022 See more

It's a pretty reasonable line of thinking, truth be told. That an event specifically bundled in with the current 2.6 update wouldn't carry over to the successive 2.7 update is some sound logic, and so it stands to reason that the wait for update 2.7 will extend into at least the early portion of June.

It was only last week that developer HoYoVerse announced a delay for the 2.7 update livestream. Yes, that's livestream, because rather than announce a delay for the update itself, the showcase heralding said patch was delayed instead, with players left to wonder what that would mean for the actual update itself.

However, we don't actually have a revised date for the delayed livestream. Right now it's anyone's guess as to when the presentation from HoYoVerse could be here, and we'll simply have to keep an eye out for more.

