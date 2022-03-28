Genshin Impact update 2.7 character teasers reveal Yelan and Kuki Shinobu

Our first look at the new hydro and electro characters

Genshin Impact update 2.7 will add new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. 

The game's official Twitter account revealed the first teasers for these two this morning, right on schedule ahead of the pending release of update 2.6. As usual, their rarities and abilities weren't revealed, but these images do tell us a bit about the next batch of characters.

On the rare occasion that developer Hoyoverse releases teasers for two characters at once, it generally leads with a new five-star character, which suggests Yelan will be the premium character of update 2.7 with Kuki Shinobu as a supporting four-star. If Yelan is indeed a five-star, that'll be two new hydro five-stars in as many updates after Kamisato Ayato in update 2.6.

Yelan is a hydro user described as a mysterious phantom who "claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs." Her weapon of choice isn't shown but we can see her elemental vision, which notably uses the Liyue frame. Yelan will arrive alongside the new Chasm region found just west of Liyue, so she'll likely be tied to the city's inner workings. 

Kuki Shinobu, meanwhile, is the "deputy leader of the Arataki Gang" led by Arataki Itto, a five-star geo character from a previous update. She's an electro character who seems to wield a sword based on her stance here, and while we can't see her vision, her connection to Itto confirms that she's from Inazuma. A follow-up tweet on Shinobu also suggests that Kujou Sara, a pillar for Inazuma's military and Raiden Shogun's right-hand woman, knows and trusts her as well. 

Some Genshin Impact players are getting tired of the artifact system, and Hoyoverse says it's aware of the "spike in discussions" in this space. 

