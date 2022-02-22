Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma puzzle guide, Stone Slate locations and mirror puzzle solution

The Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma puzzle is one of the trickiest parts of the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. It’s much more than just finding some Stone Slate locations; while on your way, you’ll have to defeat enemies, complete several challenges, and solve a mirror puzzle. In this Bunkoku Enigma guide, we’ll talk you through every step of the way.

Remember that the Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma World Quest is a Three Realms Gateway Offering event quest, so you only have until March 30 (when the event ends) to complete it. It’s quite lengthy, so don’t wait until the last minute!

How to start the Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma quest (Image: © Niantic) The first step, of course, is to start the Three Realms Gateway Offering event itself. Follow the first questline until you’re free to roam Enkanomiya on your own (no need to complete the main event quests first). If you visit the Statue of the Vassals and then go one level higher, you’ll see an NPC named Yabe next to a grand stone staircase. Speak to him, and he’ll tell you all about Bunkoku’s Secret Treasure. After the conversations ends, you can find The Bunkoku Enigma World Quest in your Journal.

Bunkoku Enigma puzzle location one, underground room

(Image credit: Niantic)

Initially, all you need to do is follow the location markers to find a secret room, and then speak to Yabe again. Turns out you need to find a total of seven Stone Slates in Enkanomiya.

Let’s start with the easiest Stone Slate location, which is the one in the south. Just enter the old chamber through the square opening in the ground (see picture), then grab the two Stone Slates.

Bunkoku Enigma puzzle location two, Stone Slates in the library

(Image credit: Niantic)

Next, go to the stone slate location in the northwest. They’re inside the library (see picture), south of the teleport waypoint. The entrance is opened by activating the Electro mechanisms, but you first need to complete the two Three Realms Gateway Offering event challenges (nearby red mechanisms).

One event challenge is a parkour task: collect the Electro orbs before the time runs out.

The other is a shooting challenge: hit the barrels before the timer ends. Save some time by equipping a Bow character beforehand.

After lighting the mechanisms with Electro, the library will open. You’ll find three Damaged Stone Slates inside, all in the same room.

Bunkoku Enigma puzzle location three, mirror puzzle

(Image credit: Niantic)

Before you can get to the Stone Slate location, you need to solve a mirror puzzle. Here’s how it works:

There’s a mechanism shooting a light beam. You can set it off using the Bukosu Box.

The light beam passes through every Hydro mirror, but bounces off every Cryo mirror.

You can either freeze or unfreeze the mirrors using Pyro or Cryo attacks. Some can be rotated. This is how you plan the light beam’s path.

If you manage to hit the floating stones, you’ve found the mirror puzzle solution.

To complete the first mirror puzzle, copy solution number one in the picture. Rotate the mirror on the left until it aligns with the square, then change the mirrors in the middle to Hydro. Then copy solution number two: the first mirror is still Hydro, but the rest must be Cryo.

After gaining access to the underground area, copy mirror puzzle solution number three. Turn them all to Cryo and rotate the middle ones to guide the light beam in the right direction.

Go downstairs to collect the two Stone Slates and continue Bunkoku Enigma.

Solve the final Bunkoku Enigma puzzle in Three Realms Gateway Offering

(Image credit: Niantic)

Go back to the Stone Slate puzzle location near Yabe. After placing the Stone Slates, you need to move them until they form a picture. If you’re looking for the solution, it’s in the picture (move the Stone Slates twelve times in total).

Drop down to the lower floor, pick up the new Stone Slate, then activate the mechanism again. When you drop down the second time, you need to defeat an unfriendly Pyro spirit.

Let’s rendezvous with Yabe and collect some well-earned rewards for completing the Bunkoku Enigma puzzle!

