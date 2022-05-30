Genshin Impact 2.7 release time: when does the Yelan banner unlock?

Mihoyo has revealed the Genshin Impact's 2.7 release time, which means we now know when Yelan's banner unlocks as it happens in unison. It'll soon be time to start spending if you've been stocking up on Primogems for this one.

Yelan's banner – Discerner of Enigmas, to give it its proper name – features the five-star hydro character as the lead, with four-star characters Barbara, Yanfei, and Noelle rounding out the rest of the banner. If Yelan doesn't take your fancy, you've also got the Invitation to Mundane Life event happening simultaneously, which offers five-star anemo user Xiao in place of the hydro bow user.

Alongside the new Genshin Impact banners, you've also got Yelan-focused story content and an event-exclusive weapon to look forward to. Once June 13 rolls around, you'll have the Almighty Araktaki and Glorious Drumalong Festival event, which sees Genshin Impact turn into a rhythm game for a brief stint.

Sound good? Here's when Genshin Impact 2.7 all kicks off.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release time

The Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance period begins at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST on May 30. Mihoyo reckons that'll last around five hours, so the update should unlock at the following times:

3pm PST, May 30 (West Coast US)

6pm EST, May 30 (East Coast US)

11pm BST, May 30 (UK)

12am CEST, May 31 (Central Europe)

As ever, you're getting 60 Primogems for every hour the server is down, which should add up to 300. Better yet, you'll still get the whole figure if maintenance concludes early. Mihoyo has also said that you're getting 5,000 Mora, 12 Lotus Heads, and 12 Matsutake for dispatch expedition adjustment compensation.

Here is everything else that’s coming your way when the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date comes your way this week