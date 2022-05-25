Genshin Impact 2.7 character Yelan debuted in new teaser trailer

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse has released a brand new character teaser, this time for the previously announced Yelan - who will appear in the 2.7 update.

In the new trailer, titled Yelan: Inevitable Justice (opens in new tab), we get to see the hydro DPS character kidnap and interrogate two mysterious guys who are talking about her behind her back, except she's actually right in front of them.

In the video, Yelan remains calm and level-headed whilst also coming across as extremely intimidating - which is to be expected for someone who claims to work at the Ministry of Civil Affairs. You can see the character reveal for yourself below.

Along with the character teaser, Hoyoverse also revealed (opens in new tab) a tonne of other information about Yelan, including her Vision (hydro), Constellation (Umbrabilis Orchis), weapon (bow), affiliation (Yangshang teahouse), and her birthday (April 20). The character’s voice actors were also revealed, and so Yelan will be brought to life by Laura Post (English language) and ENDŌ Aya (Japanese language).

Yelan, as well as fellow newcomer electro character Kuki Shinobu, were first revealed back in late March 2022. The pair will make their way into the RPG during the Genshin Impact 2.7 update , which is due to launch on May 31 after previously being delayed .

There won’t be too long to wait for the next update either, as Hoyoverse has also previously said that 2.7 will only last for 6 weeks before version 2.8 will be introduced on July 13.