GAME console pre-orders will be safe until after lockdown

GAME stores in England are now closed, but the company has confirmed details about next-gen console pre-orders. In a tweet this morning, the official GAME account explained whether or not you'll be able to pick up your new console as the country enters its second lockdown.

⚠ Attention Gamers ⚠ pic.twitter.com/A8AjgL0afZNovember 6, 2020

The company confirmed that under new rules, "our stores in England are now closed," but told customers who had pre-ordered either a PS5 or an Xbox Series X console but not yet pre-purchased it that "we will keep your pre-order ready for you to come and collect when our stores reopen." That seems to mean that if you've reserved a console from a store but not been able to pay for it yet, you'll be waiting until at least December 2, when the rules are due to relax once again, to get your hands on it. Unfortunately, that's several weeks later than either the Xbox Series X release date or the PS5 release date.

However, GAME also says that "online pre-orders for these consoles, including Click & Collect from stores are not affected." The company also clarifies that it'll be taking payments for the PS5 from next week, and encourages customers to keep an eye on their emails in case of any further information.

It's unclear from the store's statement what options you'll have when it comes to PS5 games or Xbox Series X games, although presumably if you haven't pre-ordered them, you won't be able to get them in-store until lockdown ends.

Yesterday, Sony confirmed that the PS5 launch will be online only, asking fans not to line-up outside stores for their new console.