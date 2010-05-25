Free SF Arcade Game With FirstPlay

Free Blast-off game as part of the “Four free minis games in four weeks’ promotion with Episode 008 of PlayStation virtual magazine

FirstPlay , the Hi-Def interactive show available to download from the PSN Store, directly to your PS3, is giving away four free minis games with episodes 007, 008, 009 and 010. This week’s game is HalfBrick’s Blast-off , an interstellar arcade game featuring gravity fields, lost astronauts and bizarre planetary systems. The free game builds upon Echoes being given away last week as the promotion’s opener. Gamers can still take advantage of all four free minis by subscribing to FirstPlay for just £8.99 for 90-days. This week’s episode, also features HD reviews of Split/Second: Velocity , a feature on Crysis 2 and a guide to God Of War III ’s challenge rooms. For more information on FirstPlay visit www.firstplay.co.uk .