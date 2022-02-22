Fred Hechinger to play The Chameleon in Spider-Man spin-off movie Kraven the Hunter

Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of Marvel's Kraven the Hunter, a new Spider-Man spin-off forthcoming from Sony Pictures.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, having previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fantastic Four member Quicksilver in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Sergei Kravinoff, AKA Kraven the Hunter is a dangerous big-game hunter who, upon his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #15, decided to make Spider-Man his prey. Kraven is the co-founder of the Sinister Six, a collective of supervillains that includes Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, Electro, and Mysterio. The villain has appeared in multiple Spidey adaptations including video games and animated series, even making a cameo in the 2011 Broadway show Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

The spin-off is part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, an entity separate from the MCU, which includes Venom, Morbius, and Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.

According to Deadline, Hechlinger is set to play Dimitri Smerdyakov AKA Chameleon, the equally supervillainous half-brother of Kraven. Chameleon is a master of disguise, possessing the ability to impersonate virtually anyone.

Hechinger played socially awkward gamer Quinn Mossbacher in HBO's The White Lotus and Silicon Valley big wig Seth Warshavsky in Hulu's Pam and Tommy. The actor is currently filming Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye, an upcoming horror thriller starring Christian Bale.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on January 13, 2023. For more upcoming superhero flicks, check out our guide to everything coming up in Marvel Phase 4.