Forza Horizon 5 is overhauling competitive multiplayer

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a major multiplayer shake up tomorrow.

Announced last week via the official Forza Horizon 5 website, a new update will be dropping for Playground's racing game tomorrow on March 29. The game's competitive multiplayer mode, known as Horizon Open, will have a brand new progression system complete with special badges that players can earn and show off to proclaim their prowess.

Get ready for #ForzaHorizon5 Series 6! Horizon Open brings custom racing, new progression and unlockable Badges.Did we mention Drift Club Mexico and the fully electric Mach-E? It’s all coming on Tuesday, March 29 and our blog post has the details: https://t.co/NdRospZwkM pic.twitter.com/5I5yXeFsEaMarch 24, 2022 See more

Additionally, Horizon Open is getting a brand new Custom Racing mode. In short, this mode is going to give players far greater control over the races they partake in while playing Horizon Open, so you could search for a road race using S1-tier cars only, or an entirely off-road race.

Elsewhere, there's a slate of performance and stability improvements coming to Forza Horizon 5 across PC and Xbox consoles alike. Finally, races created through Event Labs will actually be able to manipulate gravity, potentially sending cars flying off into the stratosphere or superglued to the ground throughout entire courses.

Forza Horizon 5 has seen a pretty steady stream of updates and improvements since it launched last December, and this is just the latest. Earlier this month for example, an update added sign language interpreters to over 150 cutscenes throughout Playground's racing game, a massive win for accessibility. Considering this was a game that was lauded for its accessibility options at launch last year, Playground is going from strength to strength.

