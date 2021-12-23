How to complete all Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolades

Complete Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolades, smashing Christmas Trees, Snowmen, and Candy Canes to get some exclusive rewards and Accolade points to boost your standing in the Hall of Fame. Some of these challenges will require you to smash things out in Mexico as you drive, while others task you with discovering new changes to certain locations, such as the new Ice Rink in the Stadium and a giant Christmas Tree in Guanajuato. You’ll need to complete these challenges quickly when they’re available as some are only around for the Holiday Special Series 2 and Happy New Year Series 3. Here are all the Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolades and some tips on how to complete them.

Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolades

You can now find 13 special Accolades in Forza Horizon 5 themed around the winter holidays, Christmas, and the New Year under the ‘Evolving World’ Accolades category. Each one awards varying amounts of Accolade points and some grant exclusive awards that are listed below. Any Accolades that mention ‘the Holidays’ can only be completed in Series 2, which ends on January 6, 2022. Any that mention ‘the New Year’ can only be completed in Series 3, which starts on January 6, 2022.

Discover Stadium Ice Rink Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

You just need to discover the new Ice Rink that’s inside the Stadium during Series 2 Holiday Special. El Estadio Horizon is towards the northeast corner of the map, but just southwest of Guanajuato. Drive inside to get close to the rink and you’ll complete this Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolade.

Discover Horizon Wonderland in Mulege Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

To complete this Accolade, you need to drive to the Horizon Wonderland in the center of Mulege, which is in the southwest corner of the map. Once you’ve found the Wonderland, it’ll be marked on your map. Make sure you find it before Series 2 ends!

Guanajuato giant Christmas Tree Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

Christmas Trees are all over the place in Mexico during Series 2, but you need to find the giant one near the striking, yellow cathedral in Guanajuato. It’s pretty much in the middle of the city, but you can use our above map to get a better idea of where exactly it is. Get close to the Christmas Tree and you’ll complete this Holiday Accolade.

Icy Delights Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

For this Accolade, you need to earn 5 Drift or E-Drift Skills at the Stadium Ice Rink within one minute. We recommend getting a good off-road car for this to maximize your ability to drive on the ice – which still won’t be great. Get some speed and then tap the brakes to start sliding. You should be able to get a few good ones done within a minute to complete the Accolade.

Ice Breaker Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points, “To The Moon” Forza Link message

To complete this Holiday Accolade, you need to get five Air Skills at the Stadium Ice Rink in one minute. The Ice Rink has lots of ramped areas that make getting air easy. The tricky part is driving well on the ice and getting enough speed. We recommend using an off-road vehicle, such as the Warthog which we think is one of the Forza Horizon 5 best cars, and using the concrete ring around the ice rink to reposition your vehicle and build up speed before going over a ramp.

Peelieve In Yourself Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

For this Series 2 Holiday Accolade you need to earn 5,000 Skill Score in any Peel car in the Stadium Ice Rink within two minutes. There are two Peel cars you can unlock and use – the P50 and the Trident. The Trident is awarded for earning 45 points in Spring of Series 2, and the P50 is awarded as part of a community challenge to gift cars to other players. When you have one of these cars, drive it to the Stadium Ice Rink and try to do as many tricks as possible to build your multiplier and score. Drift, E-Drift, and Air skills are the easiest to get on the slippery ice.

Smash Candy Canes Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

The “Sweet Tooth” Accolade is one of the easiest ones to complete as you just have to destroy 25 Candy Canes during Series 2. You’re looking for large, red and white canes that break apart when you drive into them. They’re all over any built up areas of Mexico, such as Guanajuato and Mulege. You can do this in any car too, so just drive around and target the Candy Canes until you get enough for this Accolade.

Smash Christmas Trees Accolade

For the “A Real Treet” Accolade, you need to smash 25 Christmas Trees during Series 2. As with the Candy Canes, Christmas Trees are found in the towns of Forza Horizon 5. Give any Christmas Trees you spot a good shunt, and you’ll eventually complete this challenge.

Mazda Of All Trades Accolade

Rewards: 250 Accolade points, Silent Night Music Box Legendary Horn

To complete this Accolade, you must destroy 25 Snowmen, Christmas Trees, and Candy Canes in any Mazda. Firstly, pick a Mazda or buy one from the Autoshow – you can see the full list of Mazda cars in our Forza Horizon 5 car list. As with the previous two challenges, you just need to drive around in your chosen Mazda and find Snowmen (which are also found all over towns), Christmas Trees, and Candy Canes. We recommend doing this Holiday Accolade before you complete the Sweet Tooth and A Real Treet Accolades as you’ll progress all three at once.

Series 2 Collector Accolade

Rewards: 1,000 Accolade points

This Holiday Accolade requires you to own all the exclusive reward cars from the seasons and challenges of Series 2. Some of the cars can be earned by completing challenges, seasonal races, and #Forzathon daily challenges for each season to points that work towards unlocking free rewards cars. If you’re missing any, you’ll have to resort to the Auction House and buy one from a fellow player. Here are the cars you need and how to get them:

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – Series 2 reward for earning 200 points

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J – Complete the Getting Hyped Autumn Seasonal Championship

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante – Spring reward for earning 25 points

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO – Winter reward for earning 25 points

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello – Complete the New Beginnings Spring Seasonal Championship

1939 Maserati 8CTF – Summer reward for earning 45 points

1962 Peel P50 – Horizon Secret Santa event milestone reward

1965 Peel Trident – Spring reward for earning 45 points

Happy New Year! Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

For this easy Series 3 Accolade, you need to drive into Guanajuato during the Happy New Year series. That’s it. Have a look at the nice lanterns while you’re there too.

Smash Lanterns Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points, Camo Utility Epic Trousers

For the “Another Lights the Dust!” Holiday Accolade, you must destroy 25 Lanterns while driving the 2014 Toyota AT38 or the 2016 Toyota AT37. Both cars are exclusive to Series 3, and since that doesn’t start until January 6, we don’t yet know exactly how they’ll be unlocked.

Series 3 Collector Accolade

Rewards: 1,000 Accolade points

To complete this Holiday Accolade, you need to own all the exclusive reward cars from the seasons and challenges of Series 3 – which is themed around the New Year. Since Series 3 is yet to start, we don’t know exactly how the cars will be obtained, so here’s a list of the cars you need to keep an eye out for. If you miss any, you’ll have to buy one through the Auction House from a fellow player. Here are the cars you need to own: