Fortnite Week 8 quests: How to take care all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 8

The Fortnite Week 8 quests are here, and there's a real rivalry brewing between the neighboring Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm, which is about to spill over into a full-blown spat. To get through all the assignments in this set of Fortnite quests, you'll naturally need to know where both of those farms are, as well as the best ways to rack up damage with a pistol and glide for long distances through the skies of Fortnite. If you require any assistance with these weekly challenges then you've come to the right place, as we have advice on how to clear all of the Fortnite Week 8 quests.

Fortnite Week 8 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)

Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm (1)

Deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm (1)

Pistol Damage (250)

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Blow up a gas pump (1)

Distance traveled Gliding (3,500)

If you're having issues with ticking off any of these assignments, then we have some additional guidance to help you through the full list of Fortnite Week 8 quests in Season 5:

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market

You'll find the Fortnite Orchard in the northeast corner of the central desert, and you can identify the Farmers Market by the large red llama/rooster sign on the roof. There are plenty of apple and tomato produce boxes in and around the building, so get smashing.

Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm

Steel Farm is up on the nearby hill just southeast of The Orchard, so grab one of the Fortnite cars – the nearby gas station could be a good source – then drive it through the corn field at the farm.

Deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm

Sunflower's Farm is actually the same location as The Orchard, and handily you'll often find a truck by the house at Steel Farm, so check there or the nearby roads to find a truck then drive it back to The Orchard/Sunflower's Farm.

Pistol Damage

It's easiest to rack up weapon damage in Team Rumble mode, as there are plentiful enemies and you keep your guns when you're eliminated, so find yourself a pistol and use that exclusively until you hit the target.

Collect Gold Bars

There are plenty of ways to collect Fortnite gold bars, including eliminating opponents, finishing tasks for Fortnite characters, and completing Fortnite bounties, so focus on gathering gold bars and it shouldn't take too long to fill up on them.

Blow up a gas pump

Fortnite gas pumps are located at gas stations around the island, naturally found at the roadsides, so track one of them down then shoot or throw an explosive at a pump to blow it up.

Distance traveled Gliding

Opening your glider as soon as you leap from the battle bus will let you rack up a decent distance if you keep moving forward, though if you play Team Rumble mode you can redeploy your glider every time you fall from a height or respawn which will speed up the process.

