Fortnite Week 10 quests: How to tick off all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 10

The Fortnite Week 10 quests are here, and they're an interesting mix of tasks that hopefully won't cause too much bother. In what may be the final set of standard weekly Fortnite quests for the current season you'll be eating food, using one of the most basic weapons to eliminate an opponent, and taking a dip in a swimming pool – though you will also have to take down some tough NPC enemies and rack up a decent amount of melee damage with your pickaxe, so at least there's a bit of a challenge in there to keep more advanced Fortnite players happy. As always, we're here to help if there's any assignments that you're stuck on, so let's begin our breakdown of advice on all the Fortnite Week 10 quests.

If any of these assignments are giving you a hard time, we can help steer you on the right path with these additional details on the full set of Fortnite Week 10 quests in Season 5:

There are plenty of food consumables dotted around the island, including apples at the Fortnite Orchard, mushrooms in Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods, and coconuts around Coral Castle and Sweaty Sands.

Common weapons are colored gray, and you'll need to take out an opponent with one of them for this quest. Bear in mind that you won't find any common guns in Team Rumble mode, however grenades are gray so should still count if you can eliminate someone with them.

There are two swimming pools within the Lazy Lake town, both towards the southeast corner of the area, so hop in one of those for a quick swim.

We all know that Pleasant Park is located towards the northwest side of the island, so get yourself to the outskirts of the area then perform your best moves.

You'll need to use your harvesting tool to deal melee damage, and the easiest way to do this is rush your opponents in Team Rumble mode to get in as many hits as possible, then repeat until you hit the target. You could also try following opponents down from the battle bus in regular modes, then hitting them when you land before they've had chance to grab a weapon.

The Fortnite upgrade weapons process has changed somewhat this season, as the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches have been vaulted so you'll need to visit certain characters instead to purchase upgrades with your gold bars.

Fortnite IO Guards appear in a number of places across the map, trigging some dramatic music as you enter one of their patrol areas. Make sure you're well armed and have cover to protect yourself when you launch an attack on them, as they work as a team and have considerable firepower.

