Fortnite split-screen bug: Epic says a fix is on the way

A new Fortnite split-screen bug is preventing teams of two from playing more than one match together.

If you're sitting down with a friend to play some Fortnite split-screen soon, it's likely that you'll have no problem doing so for the first match. But when your partner tries readying up for the next match, you might find that they're unable to do so. More than likely though, you've already encountered the Fortnite split-screen bug and you're here looking for a fix.

An Epic Games spokesperson tells GamesRadar that the devs are aware of the bug and are working on a fix. Here's the statement we got in an email:

"We're actively tracking this issue and are currently testing a fix for an upcoming release. While this is affecting a small subset of players currently, we'll be sure to provide an update when we've resolved this issue."

We first took note of the bug when a GamesRadar staffer flagged it with the team, and upon further research we found that it's fairly widespread. The Fortnite community has been sharing very similar stories over on Reddit ever since the Fortnite Week 12 quests went live, but it doesn't look like anyone's been able to find even a temporary workaround. The issue seems to be primarily affecting Fortnite players on the PlayStation family of systems, but it's possible that it's present on other platforms as well.

Epic hasn't given a concrete timeline for a fix, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we get more information.