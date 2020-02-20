Fortnite season 2 end date has already been confirmed

Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 has started today, but the free update to Epic's battle royale shooter also contains a definitive end date for this latest iteration of the island as we know it.

According to an in-game message explaining Epic's refund policy (as confirmed by GamesRadar's James Jarvis), Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 ends on April 30, 2020, a little over two months away from now.

While that timeline is roughly in keeping with previous seasons, it's worth remembering that the start date for Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 was delayed twice, making it all too likely that the same could happen to the season's end date.

Still, Fortnite players have plenty to get up to in the mean time, with new challenges, map changes, and gameplay features to tuck into as part of Epic's latest refresh to its free-to-play hit, complete with a surprise appearance from Deadpool itself.

You can check out all the new Fortnite season 2 trailers here, and be sure to stick to GamesRadar for help with all the latest secrets, challenges, and updates to the game itself.

