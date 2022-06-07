When can you unlock the Fortnite Indiana Jones skin

The Fortnite Indiana Jones skin has appeared in the Battle Pass for Season 3, and if you've watched the opening cinematic or browsed through the Battle Pass rewards then you'll already have spotted Indy in his Fortnite form. Although the new season is underway, there's a built-in delay before you can start earning Indiana's cosmetics, which you should be familiar with if you collected the Fortnite Prowler items during Season 2 as the process is the same. Although Epic are keeping us waiting for now, here's the lowdown on when and how to get the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite.

When can you unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite Although you can see Fortnite Indiana Jones on the main Battle Pass screen, there is a countdown timer against him indicating how much longer you need to wait before this skin is unlocked. This is set to expire on Wednesday, July 6, at which point the full set of Indiana Jones quests will unlock.

What are the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests

It's possible that the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests may leak ahead of their official launch, but at the time of writing that's still a month away and therefore too early to find these details in the code. It's safe to assume that a majority of these Fortnite quests will be related to treasure hunting and adventure, so expect to be opening chests and raiding the temples found to the northeast of The Daily Bugle. These may also include using Fortnite Ballers, after we saw Indy running away from one of these rolling balls during the Battle Pass cinematic, in an homage to that famous Raiders of the Lost Ark scene.

What Fortnite Indiana Jones rewards can you unlock

There will be a total of 11 Fortnite Indiana Jones rewards available, though currently the Page 2 items are locked so we only know what five are so far:

Indiana Jones outfit

Indy's Hat banner icon

Rogue Archaeology wrap

Raider's Relics harvesting tool

Expedition Bag back bling

plus six more rewards to be revealed on Page 2

Each of these can be earned by completing the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests once they're available, so you don't need to spend any Battle Stars on them. Add all of them to your locker and you'll be able to completely deck your character out as our favourite intrepid adventurer when July rolls around.

