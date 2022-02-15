What is Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick, and how to use them

Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick are two new control options that have been added to the game, and they have the potential to completely transform how you aim or otherwise control the camera. Fortnite players can transfer their reliance away from the right stick and instead use the gyroscopic sensors in their controllers to choose where to look, offering a greater degree of flexibility and accuracy. These new settings will take some getting used to, so if you decide to try them out then you should practice in less competitive environments or a Battle Lab first, but to get you started here's what you need to know about Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick controls.

How to enable Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To enable Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick, you first need to be using a supported controller on an available platform. These are as follows:

PC : DualShock 4 or DualSense controller

: DualShock 4 or DualSense controller PS5: DualSense controller

DualSense controller PS4 : DualShock 4 controller

: DualShock 4 controller Switch : Joy-Con or Pro controller

: Joy-Con or Pro controller Android: Mobile controls

Note that due to a lack of gyroscope functionality in the standard Xbox controller you cannot use these controls on Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, and they are also not compatible when playing through GeForce NOW via PC or mobile.

Once you have that covered, you can enable Fortnite Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick by entering the Settings from the main menu or in-game sidebar, then tabbing across to the Touch and Motion page. As well as turning on these settings, there are a raft of customization options to adjust how they interact with the existing controls, which we'll cover below.

How to use Fortnite Gyro Aiming

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With Fortnite Gyro Aiming enabled, you can twist and tilt your controller to aim the camera and get a finer degree of movement. The next settings determine at what point the Gyro controls kick in, with the following options available:

Active Mode (Combat)

None: Gyro not in use for general gameplay

Gyro not in use for general gameplay Scope Only : Use Gyro when aiming scoped weapons only

: Use Gyro when aiming scoped weapons only Scope or Aiming : Use Gyro when aiming any type of weapon

: Use Gyro when aiming any type of weapon Scope, Aiming, Harvesting : Use Gyro when aiming any type weapon or swinging your pickaxe

: Use Gyro when aiming any type weapon or swinging your pickaxe Always: Use Gyro at all times

Active Mode (Building)

None : Gyro not in use for building or editing

: Gyro not in use for building or editing Editing : Use Gyro when editing only

: Use Gyro when editing only Always: Use Gyro when building or editing

In situations where Fortnite Gyro Aiming isn't active you can still use the right stick to move the camera around or aim, though if you set either of the options above to 'Always' then you should ensure you have a way to reset the controller position in case you end up at an uncomfortable angle. To do this, either set the Look Stick Effect to 'Disables' so it overrides the Fortnite Gyro Aiming, or configure an additional Gyro Modifier button within the control customization.

How to use Fortnite Flick Stick

(Image credit: Epic)

Fortnite Flick Stick works in conjunction with the Gyro controls, to let you quickly shift the camera to face in any direction by moving the right stick. This is especially useful for immediately turning around to deal with a threat behind you, or to look in the direction of incoming fire from an enemy. This does mean that you can no longer look up or down due to the way the right stick is used, so you'll need to combine Fortnite Flick Stick with Gyro controls to be able to retain the same degree of camera control.

