Fortnite could get TMNT and Shrek skins in rumored Paramount partnership

Fortnite developer Epic Games is reportedly working with Paramount Pictures to incorporate new characters into the Battle Royale game - with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles already getting a mention.

These claims have come from Nick Baker of XboxEra , who said on a recent episode of the podcast: "I’ve been told that apparently, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic [Games] to bring properties to Fortnite ." He then goes on to say: "The main one that I had heard about was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Fortnite."

Neither Epic Games nor Paramount Pictures have made an official announcement so it’s best to take this rumor with a grain of salt, at least for the time being. If this does turn out to be true, however, this would open the door for a number of iconic Paramount characters to potentially join the Battle Royale game such as other Nickelodeon properties like Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants.

In other Fortnite news, after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3, players discovered a new way to take out other players, no matter how far away they are. Dubbed the new ' tree-kill' method , players have begun utilizing certain trees found in the snowy locations to wipe out any players standing underneath them. Players also recently discovered that vending machines can give you health even when downed .