Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons list: What items are available in Season 1?

Everyone was expecting the Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons list to be provided by Epic Games themselves, after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 went live yesterday. Unfortunately however, there's been no official Fortnite patch notes in sight, leading players to wonder exactly what changes have been made to Fortnite. If you're looking for a complete list of the Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons and items in the game though, you've come to the right place, because we've got exactly that right here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons and items list

(Image credit: Epic Games/FaZeNiccorazi (Reddit))

Thanks to Reddit user /u/FaZeNiccorazi over on the /r/FortniteCompetitive subreddit for creating the image above, which details the entire item pool in the game right now. As you can see, Epic is treating Fortnite Chapter 2 like a fresh start, removing almost all of the wild and wacky items from Fortnite, opting instead for a very basic set of gear.

Every weapon comes in all five rarities, and there's only eight weapons in total (plus grenades). The fishing rod, bandage bazooka, and three types of fish are the only new items in the game, plus the Fortnite motorboats.

The reception to this limited loot pool has been well received, though many players are lamenting the lack of Launch Pads, which were a fan favorite item. Nevertheless, if Epic carries on updating the game as frequently as they have done for the last two years, then no doubt some more interesting and crazy weapons and items will be added soon to shake up the meta. You can see a complete list of what has been "vaulted" over on /u/hostadam's post on the same subreddit.

