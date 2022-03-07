Forspoken has been delayed by five months

Square Enix's Forspoken has been delayed until October.

Announced just earlier today via the developer message you can see below, Square Enix has officially pushed back its forthcoming action-RPG to launch later this year on October 11, 2022. Forspoken was originally slated to launch in just a few months' time on May 23, 2022, but we'll now be waiting another five months beyond that date to step into the shoes of protagonist Frey.

A message from the #Forspoken Development Team. pic.twitter.com/T302V6h4NpMarch 7, 2022 See more

When it does launch though, Forspoken will be a console exclusive for the PS5, eliminating it from potentially launching on either Xbox platforms, or the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, it'll be arriving on PC on day one alongside the PS5 version later this year in October.

If you don't know much about Forspoken, it follows the story of protagonist Frey, who upon turning 21 in New York City is transported to the mysterious world of Athia. Here, Frey will encounter both hostiles and allies, and will have to prove herself in this harsh new world, filled with magic and monsters in equal measure.

Forspoken was actually originally called "Project Athia" back when it was debuted to the world. Square Enix's action game was first unveiled in June 2020, teasing a vast, sprawling new world, which some even thought was new Final Fantasy game for a fair while. In fact, Final Fantasy 15 developer Luminous Productions is at the helm, co-operating with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta and God of War composer Bear McCreary for the new adventure.

