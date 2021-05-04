First look at Ms. Marvel costume leaked in new set photos

The first look at Ms. Marvel in costume has been revealed in new leaked photos from the set of the upcoming Disney Plus series.

The pictures, originally shared by Just Jared, show Ms. Marvel – AKA Kamala Khan – suited up in her costume for the first time. Check some of them out below.

Primeiras imagens de Iman Vellani com o traje de Ms. Marvel nas filmagens da nova série da Marvel para o Disney Plus.Fonte: Just Jared pic.twitter.com/YZJlq33C0iMay 1, 2021 See more

Just Jared also points out that it seems Rish Shah is in the same scene – he's playing Kamran in the series, who in Marvel comics has powers of his own.

While not much is known about the Disney Plus series just yet, there is a short sizzle reel with a tiny bit of footage included, and the hint that the series will be about "a teenager figuring out who she is, and about relationships." Iman Vellani will play the titular character.

In Marvel comics, Kamala is a teenager with the power to stretch her body into different shapes, alter her appearance, and heal herself. Her costume in the source material is very similar to the one Vellani is sporting in the set photos.

Kamala is also set to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, which is officially titled The Marvels – with the 'S' of the title stylized like Ms. Marvel's logo. We'll be seeing Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Vellani's Kamala together in the sequel, which is set to release November 11, 2022.

The announcement of the Captain Marvel 2 title came amidst a slew of other MCU announcements – including Black Panther 2's title announced as Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania getting a release date, and the first look at footage from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's Eternals.

Ms. Marvel will be part of Marvel Phase 4, and is expected to land on Disney Plus sometime late this year. While you wait, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed – and discover the best Disney Plus prices and deals here.