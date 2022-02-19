Final Fantasy 14 producer does "not have any intentions" of introducing NFTs

Final Fantasy 14 producer/director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that there are no plans on "incorporating any sort of NFT element in the game at this point".

While he acknowledged the idea of NFTs in games interested him during his Letter from the Producer broadcast earlier today, he was quick to add that the team at Square Enix had noticed "many comments about how [Western audiences are] opposed to NFTs" and admitted, "there might be a little bit of sensitivity and nervousness around the topic".

"Based on how Final Fantasy 14 is designed, we don't intend on incorporating any sort of NFT element in the game at this point," Yoshida said (thanks, FanByte ).

"If anybody is worried or concerned about it, I can clearly state at this time that we do not have any intentions to incorporate that into the game.

"I do believe the vehicle itself could potentially be something that makes the concept of a video game a little bit more interesting," he added. "That being said, we would need a specific game design that would accommodate for the concept of NFTs.

"If there's ever an opportunity to go into it in deeper detail, I would like to talk about it. I think there's a potential of utilizing it without going in a wrong or bad direction. But again, no NFTs in FF14, so don't worry."

