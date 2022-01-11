FAR: Changing Tides prepares to set sail in March with a new gameplay trailer

The FAR: Changing Tides release date has been revealed, and you'll be able to set sail in just under two months.

Developer Okomotive and publisher Frontier Foundry announced that FAR: Changing Tides will hit PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on March 1. The announcement is accompanied by a brief trailer, which showcases the mix of sailing, submarine travel, and solo sea exploration players will get up to in the course of the game.

Changing Tides is a follow-up to FAR: Lone Sails, and it once again sets players in the captain's seat of an ocean traveler aboard a ramshackle vessel. That said, you won't spend much time sitting down, because you're also the helms officer, engineer, and navigator - it's just you and the vast ocean ahead of you, with whatever destination your little sailing hero has in mind waiting at the end.

If you don't want to wait until March for the desolate yet liberating exploration vibes, you can load up the first FAR: Changing Tides Soundwaves video , which combines audio effects, music, and vistas pulled from the game to create a meditative experience (or just some nice sounds to leave on in the background). It joins Life is Strange: True Colors in creating a lo-fi beats to relax mix tape , which is honestly something more video games should do as part of their pre-launch promotion.