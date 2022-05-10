Fantastic Four #47 puts Sue Richards in the spotlight for AXE: Judgment Day

Sue Richards is featured on the cover of Fantastic Four #47.

The Fantastic Four are about to become embroiled in Marvel's big summer crossover AXE: Judgment Day - but they'll be doing it without series writer Dan Slott. As Fantastic Four #47 brings the Richards family into AXE: Judgment Day, writer David Pepose and artist Juann Cabal will take the reins of the two-issue tie-in arc, as announced through AiPT!.

In AXE: Judgment Day, the X-Men, Avengers, and Eternals will be swept up in a three way conflict, while the Fantastic Four, Marvel's other big hero team, deal with their own fallout from the big event.

In the two part arc, which puts Sue Richards front-and-center, the villainous Oubliette Midas takes advantage of the chaos to set her sights on the Baxter Building, leaving the Invisible Woman as the last line of defense for her family.

Or in other words, as the solicitation for Fantastic Four #47 describes it, the story is "Die Hard in the Baxter Building," with Sue Richards in the role of John McClane.

"As a massive fan of Kieron and Valerio's work, it's such an immense thrill to be joining in on the fun of A.X.E.: Judgment Day," says Pepose in the announcement.

"Combining mad science, cosmic romance, indefatigable human spirit, and the best pizza in New York City, I'm having such a blast tag-teaming with Juann on this story, featuring Sue Richards as you've never seen her before, as she goes head-to-head with one of my all-time favorite Marvel villains!"

Pepose is a rising star at Marvel Comics (and a former writer and editor for Newsarama!) whose body of work for the publisher so far includes contributions to Elektra: Black, White, and Blood, an upcoming relaunch of the Savage Avengers ongoing title, and more.

Fantastic Four #47 is due out in August. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

