Fancy RollerCoaster Tycoon: The Movie?

Video game movies generally suck. Translating a first-person shoot-‘em-up like Max Payne into an action movie almost always comes up smelling of turds.

So how about changing tact? Sony Pictures Animation definitely think it’s time for a change – they’ve “pre-emptively” purchased the movie rights to video game RollerCoaster Tycoon. Was there really that much competition for them?

It’s definitely an odd one to give the big screen treatment, considering the game consists of players creating their own theme park and then managing it to ensure it doesn’t go bust.

Heat Vision report that Harald Zwart, director of this year’s Karate Kid , is looking to develop the game using a mix of live-action and CGI.

Could this be Sony’s answer to Tron Legacy ? A kid playing RollerCoaster Tysoon is sucked into the game and has to help his stressed-out manager save the park from its evil, corporate neighbouring competitor?

Whatever Zwart dreams up, it'll definitely be a challenge to get right. That said, look how well (the first) Pirates Of The Caribbean turned out... And Peter Berg's Battleship has a nutso plot that takes the board game's concept and throws alien invasion in for good measure.

RT: The Movie Plot ideas on the back of a postcard. Or just in the comments box below…