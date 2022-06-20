Fan-made Fallout 5 Unreal Engine 5 trailer has us even more excited for the real thing

Fallout 5 may officially still be a ways off yet, but thanks to a fan-made trailer we get to see how the upcoming sequel could look.

Following the announcement that Fallout 5 is officially in development during E3 2022 , YouTube channel Enfant Terrible (opens in new tab) has taken it upon themselves to create an unofficial trailer for the upcoming game in Unreal Engine 5, and the results are incredible.

As you can imagine, the trailer features a lot of photo-realistic locations and props from the Fallout series and was created in order to imagine what the next Fallout game could look like. Enfant Terrible has managed to modernize the Fallout universe whilst still maintaining Bethesda’s classic post-apocalyptic style, which has us even more excited for Fallout 5 to officially launch.

This isn’t the first Bethesda title to get this fan treatment either, as Skyrim and Oblivion have also been reimagined in Unreal Engine 5, both of which ended up with breath taking results. There’s also a tonne of other games that have been unofficially upgraded to the new engine including Portal in Unreal Engine 5 , Gears 6 in Unreal Engine 5 , and a Red Dead Redemption Unreal Engine fan remake.

If this is the first you’re hearing about Fallout 5, here’s what you need to know. Still in the very early stages of development, Bethesda has revealed it has a "one pager" for Fallout 5 meaning at least a pitch has been written for the next game in the Fallout series.

Bethesda boss Todd Howard also revealed during not-E3 2022 that Fallout 5 will come after The Elder Scrolls 6. With The Elder Scrolls 6 still in pre-production at the moment, we shouldn’t expect to see any official Fallout 5 reveal for quite some time. So fan trailers like this will have to keep us entertained until its eventual release.