The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: release date, cast, trailer, and more

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney Plus some time in the near future – when, exactly, remains a slight mystery. The Marvel show takes place after Avengers: Endgame and follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson (otherwise known as the Falcon) and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) as they continue Captain America’s legacy of fighting for justice.

Like many movies and TV shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was unfortunately hit by production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally meant to arrive on Disney Plus in 2020, the series has now been officially delayed to 2021. What else do we know about the upcoming show? Quite a lot, actually. Scroll on down to read everything we know so far about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was first set to premiere in August 2020, but when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, production ground to a halt in March 2020.

The series resumed filming in September 2020, but the pause has caused a delay to the release date. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will now arrive sometime in 2021 – hopefully early in the year, but there’s no set date yet. In the meantime, Marvel fans will have WandaVision to keep them company in 2020.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

There isn’t currently an official, full-length trailer, but we did get a look at a tiny amount of footage during a Super Bowl TV spot – along with a glimpse of WandaVision and Loki – that aired in early 2020. The clips shows Sam training with Cap’s shield, Bucky meeting with Zemo, and US Agent in costume at some kind of sporting event. Check out the spot above.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel)

A lot of familiar faces from the MCU are returning to their roles for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

First and foremost, Anthony Mackie’s back as Falcon, or Sam Wilson, who first appeared in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier . As for the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes, who made his MCU debut way back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger . Both have appeared alongside each other in Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , and Endgame since – while Mackie had minor roles in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron . and Ant-Man .

There are some other recognisable faces joining them, including Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Georges St-Pierre as Batroc the Leaper. Both first arrived in the MCU in The Winter Soldier. Sharon popped up again in Civil War, but hasn’t been seen since – so what she’s been up to is anyone’s guess.

Daniel Brühl is back as the villainous Baron Zemo, who appeared in Civil War and managed to spark a huge fight between Cap, Bucky, and Iron Man. Zemo was last seen imprisoned – but now he’s clearly free, and probably causing some serious trouble for our heroes.

A new addition to the MCU for the series is Wyatt Russell as US Agent, or John Walker. From what we’ve seen so far, Walker has taken on the mantle of Captain America despite Steve Rogers choosing Sam. Expect some contention there.

The six-part series features the return of Mackie as Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (or the Winter Soldier), Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Georges St-Pierre as Batroc the Leaper. It will also welcome Wyatt Russell as US Agent (also known as John Walker).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

So far we don’t know much about the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, though various leaks and set images have given us a bit to go on.

The official plot synopsis, courtesy of Disney Plus, reads: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities–and their patience–in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Coming 2021.”

From the footage released so far we know that US Agent is carrying a Captain America shield, while Sam seems to be practicing with the shield. Sam and Bucky also seem to be genuinely close after previously being sort of frenemies – at least until they reappeared together in Endgame.

At some point, Bucky and Zemo will meet face to face, and somehow Batroc the Leaper is involved. Plus, Zemo may actually end up helping Sam and Bucky out if pictures from the set are anything to go by . This could be a trick on Zemo’s part, or just a misleading look at the scene, since we can’t imagine Zemo ever being particularly helpful. Whatever the case, the leading duo will have an ally in Sharon Carter, considering the aid she gave Team Cap during Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes and directors

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel)

So far, all we know is that the series will consist of six episodes - titles and plot summaries haven’t been revealed yet. As for directors, we know that Kari Skogland will direct all six episodes. Malcolm Spellman will be showrunner and head writer.

Will there be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

A second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t been officially confirmed, though reports have indicated online that the first season will be a limited series. Here’s hoping we get word on a potential continuation sometime soon. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all the Marvel movies in order.