Falcon and the Winter Soldier edited episode to be fixed after Disney Plus error

Eagled-eyed fans spotted that an episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus had been edited to remove two violent scenes – however, Disney has now confirmed that this was an error and the original footage will be restored.

"It was a version control issue and the wrong file was recently published accidentally," Disney told GamesRadar+. "It’s being corrected ASAP."

In one scene towards the end of episode 3, Helmut Zemo shoots a Hydra scientist, but in a recent version he no longer has blood on his face and shirt and his eyes are now closed instead of open. In another edited scene, also from episode 3, Bucky Barnes stabs a bounty hunter's shoulder with a metal pipe, pinning her to a shipping container. However, in the recent version, the pipe just bounces off her shoulder. These changes are set to be revoked soon, though.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which first aired in March 2021, sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as the title characters as they team up for a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities and friendship to the test. They must face off against the Flag-Smasher, an anti-patriotism group – without the help of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl also star.