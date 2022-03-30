Falcon and the Winter Soldier censored as Disney Plus removes blood from violent scenes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been released over a year ago, but the Disney Plus has recently seen some changes, as spotted by one eagle-eyed Reddit user (via The Direct ).

In one scene towards the end of episode 3, Helmut Zemo shoots a Hydra scientist, but now he no longer has blood on his face and shirt and his eyes are now closed instead of open. In another edited scene, also from episode 3, Bucky Barnes stabs a bounty hunter's shoulder with a metal pipe, pinning her to a shipping container. However, now, the pipe just bounces off her shoulder. You can see screenshots of the new, edited versions of the scenes below.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seeing as the show premiered in March 2021, these changes seem a little too late on Marvel's part – plus, there are plenty of other instances of violence throughout the series' six episodes that haven't been altered, so Disney's motivations here remain a mystery.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as the title characters as they team up for a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities and friendship to the test, as they face off against the Flag-Smasher, an anti-patriotism group – without the help of Steve Rogers. Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl also star.