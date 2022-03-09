Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play grieving half-brothers in first look at Raymond & Ray

Apple TV Plus has released the first look at Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in its upcoming original film Raymond & Ray.

In the movie, the pair play the eponymous half-brothers, who are forced to unpack their difficult relationship with their father following his passing.

In the image, McGregor's Raymond and Hawke's Ray can be seen sporting solemn expressions as they stand in a graveyard. The hearse in the background suggests the shot is from a funeral scene, while the twosome's casual clothes seem to illustrate the siblings' distance from their recently passed relative.

Their get-ups may also indicate telling personality traits, too. Ray's linen shirt is open, revealing a white tank top and a leather-style necklace underneath, while Raymond's plaid shirt is buttoned up neatly. Might his character be the more responsible of the siblings?

Written and directed by Rodrigo García (Passengers, The Affair), the film also stars The Flash's Maribel Verdú, Maxim Swinton, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Death on the Nile's Sophie Okonedo.

It marks Hawke's first collaboration with Apple Original Films. McGregor, who will soon reprise his role as Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi on the small screen, previously worked with the platform on his travel documentary series Long Way Up.

Over the past couple of years, Apple Original Films has released feature-length titles such as Greyhound, Cherry, On the Rocks and Finch, as well as Oscar-nominated dramas The Tragedy of Macbeth and CODA.

Raymond & Ray is expected to premiere in the fall of this year. While we wait for it to land on the streaming service, why not look back on our list of the best movies from 2021.