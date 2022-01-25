Eternals crew member all but confirms crossover with upcoming Blade movie

Eternals could be set to collide with the upcoming Blade movie.

Blade, it seems, isn’t riding into the MCU alone. Fresh off hearing the voice of Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker in the Eternals post-credits scene, Eternals VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti suggested to ComicBook.com that the Ebony Blade – Dane Whitman’s ancestral weapon – will next turn up in Blade's solo film.

"The funny thing is my second on the show, which is Mårten Larsson my additional supervisor, is actually going to be supervising Blade very soon," said. "So I told him, 'I'm giving [the Ebony Blade] to you as a gift, use it wisely and make good out of it.' But I'm sure it's going to do actually even better."

When Kit Harington’s Dane first approaches the Ebony Blade in the after-credits stinger, he is stopped by a voice asking, "Are you sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" – later confirmed to be Blade.

No word yet, though, on whether Harington will be joining the cast of the Bassam Tariq-directed Blade movie alongside what could become his signature weapon. Someone who is joining the fray, however, is Da 5 Bloods actor Delroy Lindo.

Previous Blade actor Wesley Snipes has recently imparted some advice to Mahershala Ali, telling Yahoo, "Make sure you're in shape. Try not to get hurt… The demands of an action movie is you've gotta be an elite athlete, and being well-conditioned to survive and to avoid injury," while adding, “Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Blade is as-yet-undated and hasn’t started filming. Find out what else is over the horizon with our guide to Marvel Phase 4 – and beyond.