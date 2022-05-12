Emerald Fennell's post-Promising Young Woman project sets cast

Writer and director Emerald Fennell has tapped two more actors for her upcoming drama.

According to Deadline, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan are set to star alongside Rosamund Pike in Fennell's Saltburn. Though no official plot details have been released, the film is being described as a "story of obsession."

Fennell previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her feature directorial debut Promising Young Woman, which starred Carey Mulligan as a young woman set out to avenge her best friend's assault and received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Film Editing. Fennell also served as the head writer and showrunner for season 2 of Killing Eve, which received much critical acclaim.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, which produced Promising Young Woman, is set to produce Fennell's follow-up feature.

Elordi is best known for starring as troubled teen Nate Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, and recently appeared alongside in Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Adrian Lyne's Deep Water. Keoghan made his Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut as Druig in Chloe Zhao's Eternals, and made an appearance (in a now viral deleted scene) as The Joker in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Pike currently plays Moiraine Damodred on The Wheel of Time, a sci-fi fantasy series from Amazon Prime Video that has just been picked up for a second season.

Principal photography on Saltburn is set to start this summer in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.