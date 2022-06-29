Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch solo movie and House of Harkness rumors

Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen has responded to rumors that her character is getting a solo movie, or will appear in upcoming Disney Plus spin-off show Agatha: House of Harkness. Kathryn Hahn's Agatha was introduced in WandaVision.

"I would love to be a part of both of those," Olsen told Good Morning America (opens in new tab). "No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that. I know nothing about my future."

This isn't the first time Olsen has indicated she's in the dark about her Marvel future. "It's weird that I'm expecting to return but no one's told me I'm doing anything," she said after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released. "But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back. I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

Plot details on House of Harkness are unknown at the moment, though Hahn has described it as "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt." Nothing about a Scarlet Witch solo film has been officially announced.

Wanda Maximoff last appeared in Doctor Strange 2, which sees her relentlessly pursue Stephen Strange and America Chavez through the multiverse – and eventually sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold's power once and for all, which leaves her fate ambiguous.

The next Marvel release to hit the big screen is Thor: Love and Thunder this July 8, while Ms. Marvel continues on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.