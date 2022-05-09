Elizabeth Olsen opens up on Wanda’s future in the MCU post-Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen has given some insight into her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing she hopes to return as Wanda Maximoff. Major Doctor Strange 2 spoilers ahead!

In the aftermath of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s release, Olsen has been discussing Wanda’s future, admitting that she’s expecting to return to the character in some form. "It's weird that I'm expecting to return but no one's told me I'm doing anything," she told Variety. "But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back. I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

This may be surprising news for some after the ambiguous end to Doctor Strange 2 left her character’s future uncertain. Her journey in the movie sees her attempting to find and take America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) powers to allow her to traverse through the multiverse. Wanda hopes this would mean she was reunited with her children, Billy and Tommy, in a world where they still exist.

Things get dark, as we see Wanda killing countless people in her way – including almost the entire Illuminati – to achieve this goal. However, before she could succeed, America pushed her into the 838 universe to show her how terrified she’d made her children. Finally realizing what she’d done, she brings Mount Wundagore down on her head, leaving us all wondering whether she is dead.

Thankfully, Olsen also cleared this up in a recent interview with Access Online. When quizzed if Wanda was really dead, she replied: "She could never go away I don’t think - especially with the multiverse. But I don’t know, I think she’s aware of what she’s done. But no, I don’t think she’s gone."

