Elden Ring's scariest region is trending in Spain due to a real-world horror called Sahara haze

Elden Ring's terrifying Caelid region is drawing comparisons to a real-life weather event currently turning the skies in Spain an eerie red-orange hue.

As _zoipi points out over on Resetera, "Caelid" has become a trending term in Spain as a storm of dust from the Sahara desert blankets large parts of the country in a thick haze. For some folks in the affected areas (Spain and the Canary Islands), the phenomenon known as "Sahara haze" is reminiscent of the Caelid region in Elden Ring.

No sabía que Miyazaki hizo Caelid de #EldenRing basándose en Murcia pic.twitter.com/pqq6tVzXLCMarch 14, 2022 See more

On dirait Caelid dans Elden Ring https://t.co/ujwtcNYypdMarch 15, 2022 See more

Ptdrrr personne a édit avec le nom Caelid j’suis déçu https://t.co/65xs6Ho0XmMarch 15, 2022 See more

Large storms over Africa can carry massive clouds of dust all the way across oceans, and Spain's weather service predicts this wave will continue to gather through Wednesday, with the potential to reach the Netherlands and northwestern Germany before subsiding.

Despite some Spaniards having a bit of fun with these Elden Ring comparisons, the situation is actually fairly serious. According to The Washington Post, people in the worst-affected areas are being advised to wear face masks when outside and are advised to avoid outdoor exercise for the time being. Furthermore, the national air quality index lists Madrid and a big chunk of Spain's southeast coast as "extremely unfavorable," which is the worst weather rating possible.

Needless to say, we urge readers in the area to heed local guidance and stay safe.

