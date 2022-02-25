Elden Ring dev will fix PS5 and PC issues "preventing the game from playing properly"

Elden Ring hardware issues will be fixed as its developer promises to address some of the game's early technical difficulties.

In a message shared earlier today, From Software thanked players for their feedback since launch, saying that "we are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions." The team also apologised "for any inconvenience this may cause."

The message provides a list of fixes that the team will be focusing on, mainly targeting PC issues that have already led to a 'Mixed' response on Steam, despite Elden Ring's record sales performance. Mouse sensitivity is due to be patched out "in the near future," as will a problem with Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch.

When it comes to frame rate, From Software says that "we will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms." In the meantime, the team says that players whould update their graphics card drivers, which "may significantly improve performance."

Finally, the message touches on PS5 issues, particularly those surrounding "game data that does not save correctly." A patch is on its way, but until then, players are encouraged to save the game manually and quit the game using the option menu instead of simply turning off their console, especially if the console is in Rest Mode.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements are also being worked on, and will be deployed "as needed." From Software encourages players to get in touch with the Bandai Namco support team if they encounter other problems.

There's no firm release date for these patches, but they're likely to begin dropping over the course of the next few days, although there may be some delay, as the weekend is about to begin.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Smithing Stones | Elden Ring weapon scaling explained | How to strengthen weapons in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | How to two hand a weapon in Elden Ring | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Elden Ring coop multiplayer