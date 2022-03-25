Elden Ring players are manipulating a bugged spell to cause havoc in PvP

Elden Ring players are manipulating a spell to create a deadly barrage of swords.

As first picked up on by Kotaku, the Elden Ring player base is getting creative (yet again) with its PvP tactics. This time, as explained in the video below, players are taking the Carian Retaliation Sorcery, which should let you summon three magical swords when you parry an attack, and manipulating it to set off the swords when parrying their own attacks.

It's an absolutely brilliant and devilish detail. In parrying their own attacks, the players can send three magical swords flying at their nearest opponent whenever they want, without having to wait to parry an enemy attack like normal. Add to that the fact that Carian Retaliation does some ridiculous damage in own right, and you've got a potentially endless arsenal of magical homing swords.

However, the Carian Retaliation Sorcery appears to be bugged during PvP play. As revealed in the video above, it turns out that to the player on the opposing end of the spell, the swords are actually invisible, meaning it's basically impossible to predict their pattern and comfortably dodge the attack when it gets within range.

This is, as you can probably imagine, an absolute nightmare for players to deal with right now. PvP play in Elden Ring can be chaotic at the best of times, but add in invisible homing swords, and no one's having a good time. Here's hoping FromSoftware remedies this issue in another successive patch before too long.

