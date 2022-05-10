Night-Spider, Hunter-Spider, and more join the Spider-Verse before it ends

The Spider-Verse is set to expand its web this summer, though Marvel and returning writer Dan Slott warn that it won't be for long: End of the Spider-Verse is slated for later this year, and it will apparently end the multiversal Spider-family for good, according to Polygon .

In August, Slott will helm a five-issue anthology limited series, Edge of Spider-Verse, which employs the same name as the 2014 anthology series which introduced beloved characters like Ghost-Spider and Spider-Man Noir. In the original limited series, creators introduced alternate-Earth variations of Spider-Man, which will happen in this new anthology as well.

In addition to Slott's work across the Edge of Spider-Verse limited series, Alex Segura and Karla Pacheco will co-write the first issue. Artist Mark Bagley will also work across the series, alongside a roster of as-of-yet unannounced artists.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 cover by Josemaria Casanovas (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

New additions to the Spider-Verse canon include classic antagonists with new powers. Night-Spider is a new persona for world-class cat burglar Felicia Hardy, from a world where she got spider-powers instead of Peter. Her costume is designed by Kris Anka. Then there's Hunter-Spider, aka Sergei Kravenoff, created by Mark Bagley. Slott tells Polygon that he inherits his spider powers in a very unusual way. And there's also Spider-Laird, a Scottish version of the hero co-created with artist Martin Coccolo.

It's probably best not to get too attached to these new spider characters, however.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott tells Polygon. "Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 variant by Humberto Ramos (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It seems unlikely that Marvel will totally do away with one of its most successful multiversal properties, especially considering the Spider-Verse web has been in danger before and been rescued by intrepid characters like Miles Morales.

Slott's enthusiasm is still contagious, and being introduced to yet more Spider-heroes is exciting – especially with the two-part Across the Spider-Verse film production at Sony, and the MCU beginning to pay with multiverses in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The possibilities are truly limitless, even if 'the end' is coming.

Image 1 of 5 Hunter-Spider character design by Mark Bagley (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 Night-Spider costume design by Kris Anka (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 Edge of Spider-Verse #3 variant cover by Kris Anka (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 Spider-Laird character design by Martin Coccolo (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 Edge of Spider-Verse #2 cover by Josemaria Casanovas (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 will hit shelves August 3, with the rest of the limited series following on a bi-weekly schedule. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

