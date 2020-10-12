Echo Dot reduced to lowest ever price as Amazon starts the Prime Day deals early

Despite the Amazon Prime Day deals event not officially starting until midnight, Amazon has kicked off a bunch of super hot offers right now. These are official advanced Prime Day deals, and you don't have to worry about them getting any further discounts tomorrow - now is the time to buy.

Amazon's £49.99 Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker now only costs £18.99, that's the cheapest price we've ever seen the Dot go for on its own. This deal will be live throughout the Prime Day event which officially ends on the 14th, but we highly doubt stock will last long at this price. It's a Prime-members only deal, but there's a free trial available right now too.

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is a great all-round device. Activated via Alexa-enabled voice commands, you can ask it questions to save you the bother of picking up your phone. Weather, sports scores, news updates, anything you can think of really. You can even use it to order takeaway, and turn on smart lighting or heating. It's a decent music speaker too, and ideal for voice-requesting tunes.

Don't miss this Prime Day Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Amazon regularly knocks money off its most popular smart speaker, so you rarely have to pay £50. £25-£30 is the most common sale price, so today's offer is tremendous value. You can get it in a range of colours too.

There are alternative bundles on offer with the Echo Dot today. You can get one with a smart plug for £28.99. Or how about a Dot with a white smart bulb for £23.99? Or if you'd like a bundle with a fancy Philips Hue Color bulb (the newer version that doesn't require a hub), that's a steal at just £38.99.

Amazon devices are always amongst the best deals on Prime Day. Other ones to consider today include the following discounts on the Echo Show devices (like a Dot but with a screen), Echo Buds and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Be sure to check out our other Prime Day deals guides over the next few days. We've got you covered for the best Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day laptop deals (including gaming, work and casual models). We've also got roundups for the best Prime Day gaming deals and more.