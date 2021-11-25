Early Black Friday TV deals can save you up to £350 on Samsung 4K QLED displays

Black Friday QLED deals and Black Friday OLED deals are already starting to surface, with some fantastic price drops on Samsung's 4K Neo QLED model. You can currently get the Smart 4K TV with a 43" display for just £949 over at Currys. This means you'll bag yourself one of Samsung's excellent model complete with Alexa and Google Assist, and save yourself hearty £350 off the price tag. If you're after a bigger screen, you'll also be happy to know that the 55" display of the same QLED model is also on offer at Currys, with a saving of £200.

When it comes to the best gaming TVs, a great 4K offering can really elevate your at home set-up, and this is a fantastic option if you're looking for a bit of an upgrade. As one of Samsung's more recent models, this is one of the best price reductions we've seen so far on what is counted among the best QLED TVs around right now. So if you're looking to pick up this particular model, there's never been a better time.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Samsung 43" Smart 4K Neo QLED TV | £1299 Samsung 43" Smart 4K Neo QLED TV | £1299 £949 at Currys

Save £350 - As one of the more recent models, this one very sizable saving on the fantastic Smart TV from Samsung. The gorgeous 4K display will no doubt elevate your gaming or movie-watching experience.

£1399 Samsung 55" Smart 4K Neo QLED TV | £1399 £1199 at Currys

Save £200 - With another considerable saving on the excellent Smart TV from Samsung, the 55" offering will give you an even bigger display to soak in all details of its beautiful 4K display.

More of today's best Black Friday QLED TV deals

If you're still looking to explore great offers, you can find more Black Friday QLED TV deals below.

More of today's best Black Friday QLED TV deals

For more great offers, be sure to head over to our roundup of the best 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals.