You can save up to £400 on some of the best gaming laptops at Currys right now

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals have arrived at Currys and feature some of the best gaming laptops hitting their lowest ever prices of the year. Now could be the perfect chance to pick up that perfect portable powerhouse for less.

The standout gaming laptop deal here has to be the mighty £400 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - currently available for £1,399 (reduced from £1,799) which is its historic lowest ever price. We've never seen this RTX 3060 laptop drop to anywhere near this rate this year, so this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal is definitely worth paying attention to.

We're also seeing £70 off the Asus Tuf Dash F15, which retailing right now for just £1,229 (down from £1,299). It might not sound like the biggest discount, but keep in mind that it's an RTX 3070 laptop, which we hardly ever see under the £1,500 mark, especially when they are this high-end in spec.

There are other great offers available on cheap gaming laptops at Currys, too. Right now you can get your hands on the Asus Tuf Dash F15 equipped with a GTX 1650 for just £679 (reduced from £749). Alternatively, you can go slightly more upmarket for an Asus Tuf Dash F15 model rocking an RTX 3060 for £929 (down from £969) - that's one of the most aggressively priced machines we've seen all year.

We're rounding up all of these gaming laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more offers below. If you're after something a little cheaper, check out everything we expect to see from wider Black Friday laptop deals this year.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Image Asus Tuf Dash F15 (GTX 1650) | £749 £679 at Currys

Save £70 - This is one of the lowest ever prices on one of the better bang-for-your-back gaming laptops on the market right now. If you're interested in casual gaming for less, this setup will see you through. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Image Asus Tuf Dash F15 (RTX 3060) | £969 £929 at Currys

Save £40 - It's not the deepest discount we've ever seen, but this £929 price is particularly competitive considering the specs that we're seeing here. This is a great entry point into PC gaming for under a grand. Features: Intel Core i7-11370H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Image Asus Tuf Dash F15 (RTX 3070) | £1,299 £1,229 at Currys

Save £70 - It's rare to find an RTX 3070 laptop under £1,299, and certainly not when the specs and build quality you're getting for your money are this good. That means this £70 discount on the Asus TUF Dash is working particularly hard for you in Currys' latest gaming laptop deals. Features: Intel i7-11370H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Image Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 3060) | £1,799 £1,399 at Currys

Save £400 - This is the historic lowest ever recorded price on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 model, and one of the best deals you'll find on a machine this powerful ahead of Black Friday itself. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

More of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Our price comparison software works around the clock to bring you the greatest deals on some of the best gaming laptops around this side of the Winter sales events.

