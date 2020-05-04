EA Play Live will continue in June even with E3 canceled

EA Play Live will begin on June 11 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / June 12 at midnight BST, the publisher has announced.



While previous EA Play events have been a combination of stage shows and in-person demo sessions for attendees, this year the event will be entirely digital. You can still expect EA to roll out "world premieres, news, and more" throughout EA Play Live.

EA first launched EA Play in 2016 as an E3-adjacent event where the publisher could spread out - both in terms of physical and calendar space - to show off its own games. E3 2020 itself has been canceled , but a number of other companies have confirmed that they'll stage their own presentations this year.

The Summer Game Fest , a new seasonal meta-event organized by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley, confirmed that EA Play Live will be part of its umbrella of industry happenings.

EA hasn't confirmed any games that will appear at EA Play Live yet, or what specific form the presentation will take. EA Play has taken the form of a multi-day festival in the past, but it looks like EA is currently setting the stage for one big broadcast.

As for the games themselves, it's a safe bet that we'll get a look at FIFA 21 , and we may even get an early teaser for Battlefield 6 as it's planned for launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X next year. Beyond that, it's been an awfully long time since we've heard anything solid about Dragon Age 4 .