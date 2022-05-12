Dying Light 2's first story DLC has been delayed, but there's free content in June

By published

You'll have to stay human a little longer

Dying Light 2
(Image credit: Techland)

Developer Techland has announced that the first piece of paid story DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been delayed to September, but the updated roadmap includes a major round of free content starting in June.

"We need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September," Techland says in a press release. "We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences. We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish."

This DLC was originally set to launch in June. The devs have previously noted that it will take place outside the Villedor city limits, and you'll be able to start it any time after you've reached the city. Another piece of story DLC is already planned for sometime in the future, and the devs have promised at least five years of support for the game.

See more

The updated roadmap notes that free updates like a new game plus mode, new enemy mutations, and booster events are set to land by the end of May.

We'll also get a series of free content updates running from June through August, collectively known as Chapter 1: In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner. This will include photo mode, new enemies, missions, and bounties, and updates to the rank system.

Chapter 2, which does not yet have a full title, will run from September through November and include a similar array of additions.

Check out our Dying Light 2 guide if you're still working your way through the main story.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.