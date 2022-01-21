Dying Light 2 will have free cross-gen upgrades but no cross-gen co-op at launch

The Dying Light 2 PS5 version will be available as a free upgrade for owners of the PS4 version, so you won't have to spend extra to cross generations.

Techland announced the good news for PlayStation players of Dying Light 2 in a press release, also re-confirming that Xbox players will be able to make the jump between generations for free through the console's built-in Smart Delivery feature. With that one very convenient cross-generation feature checked off, Techland confirmed another will be sadly absent, at least at launch: co-op between PS4 and PS5 players or between Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S players will not be supported.

Cross-platform multiplayer will also be unavailable. However, the press release reiterates that Techland has no less than 5 years of post-launch support planned for Dying Light 2 , so cross-gen and cross-platform co-op could always arrive somewhere down the line as part of that.

Dying Light 2 is set to arrive on February 4 for all announced platforms except Nintendo Switch, which Techland aims to release within six months of the other versions at the most. It might take everybody else about that long just to hear all the dialog, since Techland has revealed the Dying Light 2 script's word count is roughly the same as Russian literary classic Anna Karenina .