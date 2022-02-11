How to get the Dying light 2 secret weapon, a frying pan

There's a Dying Light 2 secret weapon called the Pan of Destiny that can get from a Space Chicken you can find during the mission Now or Never. Find the chicken to get the Space Cock quest in Dying Light 2, and you'll eventually be rewarded with a throwable frying pad that returns like a boomerang. It's a lot to take in, I know, but if you want this weird Dying Light 2 secret weapon, prepare to bow down to Brunek the space rooster.

How to find the Dying Light 2 secret weapon mission, Space Cock

In the final stages of the story you'll be driven to the Stronghold to confront the Colonel, the leader of the Renegades. When you get to his complex you'll have to fight or sneak in, but don't go to the mission marker straight away. When you find the stairs inside, keep searching up until you find a room with an orange tent. This tent is blocking your view and preventing you seeing the caged chicken inside.

(Image credit: Techland)

You can visit the chicken later but you might as well do it while you're there as part of the mission, as the Renegade stronghold is a bit out of the way. Talk to the chicken and they'll explain that they are from space, trapped on earth, and can only go home if you find a spaceship part for them, which they'll mark on the map:

(Image credit: Techland)

If you're still on the Now or Never mission to find the Colonel it's probably best to clear that and come back later. The location is a fair distance away and there's no point in putting off the main objective just yet to go and get it.

When you are ready though, head out to the marker and retrieve the spaceship part. How you actually get there might change depending on certain aspects of the Dying Light 2 endings but we won't spoil those here.

(Image credit: Techland)

When you have the part, head back to the chicken. If you have any difficulties getting back into the stronghold, look for the road you drove down to get there originally, rather than trying to swim there as it can be tricky to get in from the water and there's some toxic land you might come across as well. We've highlighted the road to use to get there easily in yellow here:

(Image credit: Techland)

Once you're back with the chicken, turn in the mission and after a bit of chat, the bird will attempt to take you with them when it leaves. It fails, obviously, but to still pay you back for helping, you'll get a plan called Zotan's Pan.

(Image credit: Techland)

Claim your reward and you'll end up with The Pan Of Destiny, a frying pan that doesn't do much damage but always returns to you after throwing it, meaning you have an infinite throwing weapon to abuse zombies with. If you're wondering what hell's going on with any of this, then it's a call back to both an overpowered frying pan DLC weapon, and a Chicken on Stick Easter egg weapon, from the previous game. The only thing that really matters though is slapping zombies in the face with a never-ending frying pan is always going to be fun.

