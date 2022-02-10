Keep a promise to Alberto or go to the center in Dying Light 2 Revolution

During the Dying Light 2 Revolution quest, you’ll have to choose between keeping a promise to Alberto or going to the center of Villedor. Not every player will have access to this choice as it's only available to Dying Light 2 players who gave the water tower to the Survivors previously, allowing you to assist Craftmaster Alberto in destroying the Peacekeeper-controlled windmill in Old Villedor. After a daring mission, things don’t go well for Alberto and you’ll have to make a decision. Here's what happens if you decide to do what you promised Alberto or to go straight to the center in the Dying Light 2 Revolution story quest.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 fast travel and Metro locations | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 gear | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 repair weapons | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors | Dying Light 2 endings | Dying Light 2 coop | How to get the Dying Light 2 secret frying pan weapon | Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay? | Dying Light 2 length | Dying Light 2 safe codes | Dying Light 2 multiplayer fix | Dying Light 2 black screen | How to assign factions in Dying Light 2 | Dying Light 2 new game plus

Do what I promised Alberto or go to the center?

(Image credit: Techland)

After successfully blowing up the Peacekeeper windmill in the Revolution mission, you’ll need to return to Alberto in his hideout. Unfortunately, he will have been found by none other than Berislav and Brooks, who you may have spoken to when you had to decide whether to go to Aitor or Sophie in the Dying Light 2 The Raid quest depending on your choices. After laying those two out, Alberto will tell you his dying wish to let his son Vincenzo know that he is proud of him, with Aiden promising that he’ll fulfil this wish. However, Hakon will then get on the comms to remind you that this is a perfect opportunity to get to the center unseen through the metro. You need to decide if you’re going to do what you promised to Alberto or go to the centre.

I’m going to do what I promised Alberto in Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

If you want your Aiden to be a man of his word, going to do what you promised Alberto by heading to the Bazaar is the way forward. Upon arriving at the Bazaar, you’ll find that it has been overrun by Peacekeepers. You’ll have to help the Survivors by clearing out the Peacekeepers and freeing the prisoners they've locked up there. Eventually you'll fight Anderson, the first PK to interrogate you earlier in the game.

(Image credit: Techland)

Once the Peacekeepers have been cleared out, you will finally be able to speak to Vincenzo to let him know that his father is proud of him and executed his plan well. Having rushed back to aid the Survivors, Barney also declares you part of the Bazaar family. With your promise fulfilled, it’s time to head out to find Hakon so that you can get to the center.

I’m going to the center in Dying Light 2

If you say you’re going to the center, your objective will skip straight to finding Hakon at the hideout. While Hakon will compliment your decision, it will mean that you miss everything from the other choice, so bear that in mind when making your decision. As far as we can tell, this option doesn’t offer you any particular advantage for the following objectives and quests. Once you’ve met up with Hakon, the pair of you will begin your escape attempt through the metro tunnel to the Central Loop of Villedor, where you'll explore the rest of the Dying Light 2 map.

Dying Light 2 The Only Way Out choices | Tell the truth in Dying Light 2 Cheers or make a deal | Help Hakon or leave him to die in Dying Light 2 Revolution? | Dying Light 2 Meet the People of the Bazaar | Dying Light 2 Water Tower choice | Split the goods or fight in Dying Light 2 The Ball is in Your Court | Help Anderson or not in Dying Light 2 | Dying Light 2 radio tower | Dying Light 2 Juan choices | Dying Light 2 Aitor quest | Dying Light 2 True Friends