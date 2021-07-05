Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam will create a "definitive, unique" universe

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has given an update on the production status of Black Adam, the upcoming DC Comics movie.

The actor posted a video of his breakfast to Instagram, captioned in part: "This coming week is a big one – our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM.

"All the training, the diet, with Covid it's been two years of character, story and production prep and it all culminates to next week."

"Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support – I think we're making a movie and creating a universe that's definitive, unique, bad ass and cool," he added in the caption. "Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week."

Narrating the video of his breakfast, Johnson explained: "The production's been going fantastic, but next week, this is it, we leave it all out on the field, and I gotta show my body next week on screen, so the diet is really getting dialled in… The goal is to raise the bar with Black Adam and set a new standard and paradigm with how it's done, so fingers crossed next week we'll bring it home strong." Johnson has already teased that "the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," so expect big things from the movie.

Black Adam is set to introduce the Justice Society of America to the big screen for the first time, with Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Adrianna Tomaz will also appear as Isis, with Johnson in the titular role.

Not much is known about the plot just yet, but it is clear that Black Adam will not be appearing in Shazam 2, after director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram and dispelled the theorizing. In DC Comics, Black Adam is a foe of Billy Batson's. A first official look at the new costumes for the Shazam family in the sequel movie, which is officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, was recently unveiled by the director.

Black Adam arrives July 29, 2022, while Shazam 2 lands June 2, 2023. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.