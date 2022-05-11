Hulu cancels Kat Dennings comedy Dollface after two seasons

Cancellation fever continues: Hulu has opted not to renew Dollface for a third season.

Dollface, created by Jordan Weiss, starred Kat Dennings as Jules, a web designer who uses her overactive imagination in order to literally and figuratively cope with the end of a long-term relationship and rekindle the female friendships she neglected for years. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky make up Jules's squad of supportive and powerful female friends – who are in the middle of figuring out their own lives.

The show was executive produced by Margot Robbie, who made a cameo in season one as a 'spiritual guide' who Jules runs into at her company's weekend wellness retreat. Other notable guest appearances include Joey Lawrence, Este Haim, Macaulay Culkin, Iliza Shlesinger, and Jennifer Grey – who made a season two appearance as Jules's mother.

Shortly after the news, Dennings somberly (and humorously) tweeted: "Don't smile because it's over, cry because it happened." The recently made her Marvel debut in WandaVision as Darcy Lewis, and went on to reprise the role in What If...? If we don't see her on Hulu, we'll hopefully see her again in the MCU.

Multiple streaming shows have gotten the boot this year, with the highest number of cancellations coming out of Netflix – who seems to be doing so in an effort to consolidate their spending and figure out their budget among continued subscriber loss.

Though Dollface had an impressive ensemble cast, we will miss Cat Lady (who has a human body and a cat's head) the most.

