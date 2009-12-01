Doctor Who Is Minting It In

What’s the difference between cult US shows and cult British shows? Well, Star Trek gets commemorated in plate from by the slightly naff Franklin Mint, while Doctor Who is to be commemorated in medal form by the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint is producing a limited run of gold and silver medals featuring the tenth Doctor, Daleks, K-9 and the TARDIS

Commemorative coin director Dave Knight said: "Just as the Doctor is timeless, so too is the enduring appeal of the TV series which continues to entertain audiences across the world.

We hope fans everywhere will find these medals a fitting tribute not just to David Tennant, but to the whole Doctor Who story." There’s a silent, “And we hope to make lots of money,” in that statement somewhere. But then, they are the Royal Mint.