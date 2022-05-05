Doctor Strange 2 writer regrets some of Loki's multiverse rules

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron also worked on the Disney Plus series Loki – and the two MCU multiversal misadventures have caused some problems for him.

"We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible," Waldron said in a recent interview with Digital Spy . "But there were times when I was like, 'Oh, shit, I wish I hadn't have defined that so clearly. I don't know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse'.

"But, I was glad that I came in with institutional knowledge of the multiverse and was able to get the creative team of Doctor Strange on the same page as me on everything. Because like with Loki, that's the most important thing when you're dealing with this. You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing."

Loki ended with the "Sacred Timeline" collapsing after He Who Remains, the keeper of the timeline, was killed by Loki and Sylvie. This suddenly meant that anyone could deviate from their pre-destined path, leading to multiverses being created, which then directly fed into the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange 2.

In the new sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is joined by Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

