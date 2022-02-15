Doctor Strange 2 might be hiding the MCU’s wildest cameos: Deadpool and Tom Cruise

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already heavily hinting at the inclusion of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in its latest trailer. That seems to have set off a chain reaction of wild fan theories, including Tom Cruise as Iron Man and Ryan Reynolds returning as Deadpool.

During the Big Game trailer, a few flying figures were glimpsed swooping down. One, according to some on social media, bears a striking resemblance to Tom Cruise as the comic book character ‘Superior’ Iron Man. Not convinced? Take a look for yourself.

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a 'Superior Iron Man' variant and member of Professor X's Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2

Tom Cruise playing Iron Man has been one of those odd rumor mill whispers that haven’t quite gone away, and the appearance of Ultron bots accompanying a handcuffed Doctor Strange towards the Illuminati group (which could also include Reed Richards) does little to dispel that theory.

It doesn’t end there. In the newly-released Multiverse of Madness poster, a certain Merc with a Mouth has supposedly been spotted in a glass fragment, just above Wong’s eye. This feels a little less conclusive and maybe a trick of the eye, but this is what Marvel has reduced us to at this point. Blame Kevin Feige.

"All the amazing analysis & study of this poster makes me very happy," Disney’s president of marketing, Asad Ayaz, said on Twitter.

Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster? #DoctorStrange

Deadpool 3 is already in the works, with Kevin Feige confirming it’s set to be R-Rated. It would also be very on-brand for Ryan Reynolds’ masked mercenary to debut in low-key fashion in a poster for another movie. So watch this space.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for cinemas on May 6.